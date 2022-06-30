Politics

Kinzinger warns of “Christian Taliban” after Boebert’s comments

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Rep. Adam Kinzinger warned of the “Christian Taliban” after comments from Rep. Lauren Boebert surfaced of her calling for an end to “this separation of church and state junk”.

The comments from Boebert came at the Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt, Colorado two days before her primary election. Boebert argued that “the government is not supposed to direct the church,” claiming that splitting the two was not the founding fathers’ intention.

“The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church. That is not how our founding fathers intended it,” Boebert told those in attendance.

“I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk – that’s not in the constitution. It was in a stinking letter and it means nothing like they say it does,” Boebert said to an applauding crowd.

Fellow GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger compared Boebert’s ideology to that of the Taliban.

“I say this as a Christian,” Kinzinger said.

In June, Kinzinger challenged the ideology that has invaded the Christian church of worshiping political figures like Donald Trump.

“There are a number of churches that have basically become, you know, from a house of worship of Christ and of God to a house of worship of Donald Trump.”

Despite being accused of being the “Christian Taliban”, Boebert won her primary election on Tuesday, taking 65% of the vote with 76,830 votes for her. She will face a Democrat this fall to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

