Kinzinger warns of “Christian Taliban” after Boebert’s comments

Rep. Adam Kinzinger warned of the “Christian Taliban” after comments from Rep. Lauren Boebert surfaced of her calling for an end to “this separation of church and state junk”.

The comments from Boebert came at the Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt, Colorado two days before her primary election. Boebert argued that “the government is not supposed to direct the church,” claiming that splitting the two was not the founding fathers’ intention.

“The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church. That is not how our founding fathers intended it,” Boebert told those in attendance.

“I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk – that’s not in the constitution. It was in a stinking letter and it means nothing like they say it does,” Boebert said to an applauding crowd.

“I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk.” Lauren Boebert went full theocracy, and proclaimed, “The church is supposed to direct the government” per the founding fathers. pic.twitter.com/XW5nXZZ6r8 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 27, 2022

Fellow GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger compared Boebert’s ideology to that of the Taliban.

There is no difference between this and the Taliban. We must opposed the Christian Taliban. I say this as a Christian https://t.co/zt8mFKc3Jt — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 29, 2022

“I say this as a Christian,” Kinzinger said.

In June, Kinzinger challenged the ideology that has invaded the Christian church of worshiping political figures like Donald Trump.

“There are a number of churches that have basically become, you know, from a house of worship of Christ and of God to a house of worship of Donald Trump.”

It's been said that a faith that makes losing a sin will make cheating a sacrament. That leadership crisis has spread from DC into our daily lives and even our churches. When leaders refuse to stand up for truth and reject toxic division, we begin to replace God with idols. pic.twitter.com/wK6DqdySGB — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 17, 2022

Despite being accused of being the “Christian Taliban”, Boebert won her primary election on Tuesday, taking 65% of the vote with 76,830 votes for her. She will face a Democrat this fall to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.