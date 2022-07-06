10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio, forced to travel to Indiana 

Listen to this article here

After a 10-year-old was raped and found out she was more than six weeks pregnant, she had no choice but to travel out of state or face prison, since abortion is illegal in Ohio.

What did Ohio say about her pregnancy? Well, they told her to remain pregnant and consider it an “opportunity.”

The rape victim was six weeks pregnant and traveled over three hours to Indiana to get an abortion. In light of the case of the 10-year-old girl, prominent anti-abortion political figures attempted to balance the rights of women and girls, including abuse victims, while making a case for abortion restrictions.

Her story has received national coverage, as it came out three days after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, along with Ohio’s six-week “trigger ban” policy. As a result, the 10-year-old rape victim could not receive an abortion in her hometown because she was six weeks and three days pregnant.

Indiana Abortion clinics receive an outpour of patients from Ohio and Kentucky.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, received a call from a child abuse doctor in Ohio, who asked for her assistance.

Since abortion is banned in neighboring states, such as Ohio and Kentucky, Indiana abortion providers have noticed a surge in patients attending their clinics.

Dr. Katie McHugh, an independent obstetrician-gynecologist, has seen “an insane amount of requests.” Due to the significant increase in patients, abortion providers are working twice as hard to ensure women can access a safe abortion.

Similar rises in requests occur at Women’s Med, a medical center that performs abortions in Indianapolis, with a sister center in Dayton, Ohio. Over the past week, the medical center has received twice the amount of patients for a complete procedure, welcoming several clients from their Ohio area.

In Dayton, over 100 patients had to be scheduled at the Indianapolis facility. A representative for the company wrote in an email to IndyStar that women are “crying, desperate, thankful and appreciative.” of their services.

Both centers are partnering to send patients to Indianapolis for a termination following a pre-op appointment in Dayton. In addition, individuals from southern states, such as Texas, have received a procedure in recent months.

Ohio and Kentucky women are making appointments for abortions through Indiana clinics while also scheduling appointments in nearby states in case the ban occurs sooner than expected.

Indiana Most Likely to Ban Abortion on July 25th

Although Indiana law did not immediately change after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, that is likely to change on July 25th, when the Indiana General Assembly discusses a special session focused on abortion policy.

With an increase in the amount of patients unable to access abortions in their hometowns, Brown stated that “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks, we will have no ability to provide that care.”

The overturning of Roe v. Wade took away women’s right to make personal decisions, placing that power in the hands of the governments in each state. Because of that, it has changed the world for women and young children. Making abortions illegal does not stop abortions from occurring, especially in low-income countries. Instead, it puts women’s health at significant risk, possibly leading to death, resulting in many individuals viewing America as an unsafe country to reside.