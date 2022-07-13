Pregnant Woman orally raped by Anaesthetist during C-Section

Listen to this article here

The 32-year-old anaesthetist, Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was secretly filmed orally raping a woman at Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.

Bezerra only finished his medical training in anesthesia two months ago. The hospital workers were deeply concerned about the level of sedation he was distributing to patients, so they set up a secret camera to figure out his motives. They were skeptical when they noticed Bezerra would give patients so much anesthetic that mothers could not hold their child after birth.

Police fear that two other women were also victims of rape and assault, as the employees who filmed the rape said Bezerra had done similar procedures to two more women the same day.

On this day, Bezerra performed three operations, but the first two were conducted in a theater where they could not film. Luckily, for the last procedure, the employees changed rooms the previous minute and hid a phone to record Bezerra.

And what they found would scare them for life, as they witnessed him sexually assaulting the unconscious woman. As other doctors performed the C-section on the woman behind a surgical curtain, and he sexually assaulted the woman.

Brazilian man orally rapes patient

During the operation, hospital staff stated Bezerra “wore an open cloak on himself, widening his silhouette, and positioned himself in a way that also prevented anyone from seeing the patient from the neck up.”

Disturbing footage conveys Bezerra putting his penis in the woman’s mouth for an estimated ten minutes. The woman told her family that she thought she was hallucinating.

The woman’s husband was instructed to leave during the birth, only to learn what happened after his absence through television as he recognized the doctor.

According to G1 Rio de Janeiro, Bezerra positioned the woman’s neck and head, then began making slow movements back and forth. “From the movement and the curvature of the arm, it looked like he was holding the patient’s head towards his pelvic region.”

Police officials praised the hospital staff for taking the initiative and recording Bezerra after they were suspicious of his actions.

The nurses and surgeons could not see the woman’s face when they were helping deliver the baby, but after watching the footage of Bezerra, they immediately contacted officials.

“I’ve never seen anything like it”

During C-Sections, most women are not fully sedated, but those who had surgery that day under Bezerra reported being completely unconscious.

“The only thing I remember from the surgery is his voice. He kept talking softly in my ear; it bothered me. He asked if I was okay.” said one of the victims.

After investigating the case, Delegate Barbara Lomba said, “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Since the allegations were made public, two more women who claimed to be Bezerra’s patients have arrived at the police station in Brazil.

Bezerra’s custody hearing was held Tuesday. He was sent to a prison of Benfica and is facing charges of rape. His sentencing is between eight to 15 years behind bars in Brazil.

A full investigation is underway by the Health Foundation of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The Secretary of State for Health claimed, “We inform you that an internal investigation will be opened to take administrative measures.”