Tulsa Transit to host hiring event and cookout on July 12

by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
Emeka Nnaka rides a Tulsa Transit bus. (Q'Straint photo)
TULSA, Okla. – If you’ve been googling “jobs hiring near me,” one organization wants you to look no further. In an effort to attract more employees, the city’s public transit will host an in-person hiring event and cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12 at the Tulsa Transit main office.

Located at 510 S. Rockford Avenue, the hiring event is for anyone in the community who wants to switch to a new career with health benefits. News of the event comes after millions have already quit their jobs over the last year, an unprecedented shift between workers and employers often described as the Great Resignation.

“We are seeking hard workers and dependable people for immediate opportunities,” Tulsa Transit General Manager Scott Marr said in a press release.

Offering free employee healthcare, retirement benefits and “an excellent chance for growth,” Tulsa Transit is hoping to attract a diverse workforce. Open positions include bus operators, armed security guards, mechanics and call center representatives. The organization also offers new-hire bonuses where applicable.

Earlier this year, Tulsa Transit offered free rides to passengers amidst record high gas prices and nationwide inflation. The surge in gas prices has affected low-income and ethnically marginalized families the most. 

Ultimately, the 40-year high inflation illustrates the necessity of public transportation. Now, Tulsa Transit seeks to beef up its staff while offering opportunities to those interested in switching gears to a new career.

At the July 12 hiring event, on-the-spot interviews will be held, and same-day offers may be made as applicants enjoy hamburgers and hotdogs.

For more information or to fill out an online application, visit the Tulsa Transit website: or call (918) 699-0201.

Deon Osborne was born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Lawton, OK before moving to Norman where he attended the University of Oklahoma. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Media and has written for OU’s student newspaper the OU Daily as well as OKC-based Red Dirt Report. He now lives in Tulsa and serves as the Associate Editor for The Black Wall Street Times. He is also a former intern at Oklahoma Policy Institute.

