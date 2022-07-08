fbpx
Elon Musk Terminating Twitter Purchase Deal

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
FILE- In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk speaks after announcing Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa as the first private passenger on a trip around the moon in Hawthorne, Calif. U.S. securities regulators have filed a complaint against Musk alleging that he made false and misleading statements about plans to take the company private in August. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
The purchase deal between Elon Musk and Twitter has been terminated according to a letter sent by his lawyer.

According to a letter sent by Elon Musk’s lawyer, Mike Ringler, “Twitter has not complied with its contractual obligations.”

The Billionaire made headlines back in April when he tweeted his intentions to purchase Twitter for $44 billion.

Musk has been in the news recently after 15 former and current employees at Tesla filed a lawsuit against the company on June 30. All of the employees are Black and allege racial discrimination and harassment in the workplace.

The lawsuit alleges that the company subjected the plaintiffs to racist behavior and comments from colleagues, managers, and human resources employees on a regular basis, according to the lawsuit filed in a California state court.

Lawsuits abound as Elon Musk terminates Twitter deal

This is not the first lawsuit levied against Tesla in the past year. In October of 2021, Tesla was ordered by a Federal Court to pay Owen Diaz, a former Black employee, $137 million over racial abuse. The lawsuit took place at the same Fremont factory that the current plaintiffs are suing.

In May, a Business Insider report revealed a $250,000 settlement payment and signed non-disclosure agreement by a former SpaceX flight attendant.

According to the report, a young woman was hired by SpaceX as a flight attendant. She claims in 2016 an incident occurred in which the billionaire exposed his erect penis offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

Musk denied the claims as a “politically motivated hit piece” saying there was “a lot more to this story.”

