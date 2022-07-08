Arts and Culture

Tulsa’s Paris Epps crowned as the 2022 Miss Oklahoma Princess

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Photo courtesy of The Oklahoma Eagle
Paris Epps has been crowned the 2022 National American Miss Oklahoma Princess. Paris is the daughter of Dr. Shavonda Pannell who is the CEO of The Prancing Pearls of Excellence and Willis Epps.

Paris is 6 years old and attends Lanier elementary school in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The children of Tulsa shine bright

According to The Oklahoma Eagle, Paris will be competing for the National Title in Orlando, Florida during the week of Thanksgiving which includes a special day at the Universal Orlando Resort.

State pageants are held annually nationwide. National American Miss has a mission is to encourage America’s future leaders and equip them with valuable life skills. Paris was chosen to represent her state because of her outstanding accomplishments and community service.

Celebrating its 20 year anniversary, National American Miss offers more than what meets the eye. According to their site, “You’ll gain poise, self-confidence, and valuable communication skills. You’ll feel good about yourself and gain the competitive edge to succeed later in whatever field you may choose.”

According to National American Miss, emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition, and setting and achieving personal goals. The pageant seeks to recognize the accomplishments of each girl while encouraging her to set goals for the future.

Their pageants are dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders. The break down their national criteria like so: 25% formal wear, 25% personal introduction, 25% interview, 15% résumé, and 10% community service project.

While only 6 years of age, Paris Epps has already etched her name in Tulsa history. Regardless of how she decides to use her platform, growing up within in Tulsa will undoubtedly shape her vision, motivations, and experiences which she will surely bring onto even bigger stages.

You can follow along and support her journey at: @thenamokprincess

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

