Ciara features HBCU in new video to “make the world dance”

by Ezekiel J. Walker
The Winston-Salem State University cheerleading team is featured in Ciara’s “Jump” music video, which released Friday. Ciara is pictured in the center. Courtesy of Winston-Salem State University.
At midnight Friday, Ciara released her brand-new single, “Jump,” featuring Coast Contra, which she’d been teasing all week.

“I’m back on my mission to make the world dance! JUMP is OUT NOW,” Ciara captioned an Instagram post promoting the single. In addition to the new song, Ciara premiered its music video which featured Winston-Salem State University’s Powerhouse of Red and White Cheerleaders.

WSSU cheerleaders have been a vibe for years.

They can be seen at the beginning of the video, dancing with Ciara in cheer uniforms that say “Jump.”

According to the Winston Salem Journal, Coach Ne’Sheila Washington said one of Ciara’s dancers messaged the team on Instagram and emailed them at the end of April. From there, they were quickly put in touch with Ciara’s choreographer.

They did three practices over Zoom, and then nine cheerleaders and coaches Washington and Tevin Allen were flown out to Los Angeles to film.

How it all came together for Ciara and the WSSU Rams

According to HBCU Gameday, on an early spring morning, nine cheerleaders and their coaches, Washington and Allen arrived at the set in Los Angeles, California. It didn’t look that way at first. “When the sun came up, it looked like we were in New York City,” Washington said. With some Hollywood magic, the set transformed, and the team was whisked away to hair and make-up to prepare for the day.

“They had a different crew member assigned to each cheerleader. Seeing crew members swoop in throughout the day to touch up make-up or provide little water bottles with straws was so cool. It made me feel like a proud mom watching all of this happen,” Washington said.

HBCU’s are where the heart is

Whether Beyonce’s iconic Coachella performance or Deion Sanders injection of life into Jackson State University, HBCU’s are being highlighted in unprecedented ways and catching the world up to a culture that has long existed.

“Jump” is the first release under Ciara’s Beauty Marks Entertainment label in partnership with Uptown Records and Republic Records.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

