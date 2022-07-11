13-year-old girl youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school

Listen to this article here

Alena Analeigh has become the youngest Black person ever accepted into medical school at 13-years-old to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine.

Analeigh shared the news on her Instagram page that she had been “accepted into Med School at 13.”

“Today I’m just grateful. I graduated High school LAST YEAR at 12 years old and here I am one year later I’ve been accepted into Med School at 13. I’m a junior in college. Statistics would have said I never would have made it,” she posted.

Analeigh is currently enrolled in undergrad programs at both Arizona State University and Oakwood University, an HBCU in Huntsville, Alabama. She’ll be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine.

“I really want to leave my mark on the world. And lead a group of girls that know what they can do,” Analeigh told News 12.

“I think viral immunology really came from my passion for volunteering and going out there engaging with the world,” she said.

The Brown STEM Girl helps others get to medical school

Analeigh started The Brown STEM Girl, an outlet for girls of color in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

NASA’s youngest intern started a scholarship program called the Brown STEM Girl Scholarship Program aimed at removing the financial barriers to college.

“Based on evidence, by removing the financial barriers to college, a dedicated scholarship can enable high-potential, minority students to excel in their course work, graduate college, and continue their journey to making a difference in the world through STEM,” her website says.

After medical school, the teen plans to one day help find a cure for viruses that plague the world, with a team of women.

“What I want from healthcare is to really show these underrepresented communities that we can help, that we can find cures for these viruses,” Analeigh said.

“I want to inspire the girls. I want them to see that there are no limits.”

The Brown Stem Girl is currently running a campaign to send girls aged 12-17 to Singapore to the Art Science Museum. According to Analeigh’s Instagram post yesterday, she only needs to raise $10,000 more to sponsor the last two girls.

If you’d like to donate, click here.