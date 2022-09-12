Michigan Casino Winner Alleges Bank Refused to Cash her Check

Listen to this article here

Lizzie Pugh, a Michigan retiree, is now suing a Detroit Fifth Third bank after she alleges its employees refused to cash a check she received from a nearby casino.

Lizzie Pugh told CNN she won more than $12,000 on a slot machine at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, during a church outing earlier this year.

According to filed court documents, on April 11, 2022, Pugh went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to open a savings account and deposit her winning. Pugh’s complaint later alleges she was told by three White bank employees at Fifth Third Bank that the check was “fraudulent.”

After being told the check was no good, Pugh says she was then forced to confront bank employees who initially refused to give her check back.