Terence Crutcher Foundation to host events on 6th Anniversay

TULSA, Okla. — The Terence Crutcher Foundation has announced the full schedule for its upcoming commemoration of the 6th anniversary of Terence Crutcher’s killing by a Tulsa Police Officer. This series of events will be for and by the community and are intended to continue to build community power to affect true change within the city of Tulsa and across the nation.

The Crutcher family and Terence Crutcher Foundation keep Terence Crutcher’s name and legacy alive by sustaining a movement to build community power that stemmed from outrage over the unarmed father’s tragic killing in Tulsa in September of 2016.

Events include a fireside chat with the family of George Floyd and National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, a Day of Service featuring voter engagement and registration, a historical marker dedication, and more.

The full list of events can be found here and below.

Livestreams of the virtual events will be available on The Black Wall Street Times Facebook page.

The event schedule is as follows:

Monday, September 12th

Our Generational Vision for Justice & Liberation Report Virtual Town Hall

6 PM – 7:30 PM CST

Featuring Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, Mana Tahaie, and Aurelius Francisco.

Hosted by Black Wall Street Times, live-streamed on the BWST Facebook page

Moderated by Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, owner of Fulton Street Coffee and Books

Panel discussion on the Terence Crutcher Foundation’s comprehensive report on transforming Oklahoma’s carceral system.

Tuesday, September 13th

Historical Marker Dedication

12 PM – 2 PM CST

Located at the intersection of John Hope Franklin Blvd. and Greenwood Ave. on the campus of OSU-Tulsa

In partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative, the Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition, and OSU-Tulsa

Fireside Chat with Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Dr. Tiffany Crutcher hosted by The Black Wall Street Times on Facebook at 6 PM CST.

Join us live on Tuesday for a Fireside Chat with Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Dr. Tiffany Crutcher as they reflect on the 6th year commemoration of Dr. Crutcher's twin brother Terence Crutcher's murder by a Tulsa Police Officer pic.twitter.com/kOFHTJZvSk — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) September 11, 2022

“Where Do We Go From Here: The Push to Pass Justice in Policing Through Congress.”

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM CST

Featuring Dr. Tiffany Crutcher & Brittany Packnet-Cunningham

Livestream on the Black Wall Street Times Facebook page

Wednesday, September 14th

Local Day of Action

4:30 PM CST

Location: Tulsa City Hall

6 years, no justice!

Stay tuned for more details!

Thursday, September 15th:

Fireside Chat on “The Power of Community”

6 PM – 7:30 PM CST

Featuring the Executive Director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation, Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, and the Executive Director of Still She Rises, Aisha McWeay

Located at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 3427 N. Birmingham Ave., Tulsa, OK 74110

Livestream on the Black Wall Street Times Facebook page

Friday, September 16th:

Moment of Silence and virtual lunch conversation – day of the six-year anniversary

12 PM CST

Featuring the families of George Floyd and Terence Crutcher, and National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, Justice for Greenwood Founder and Executive Director, Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons

Livestream on the Black Wall Street Times Facebook page

Saturday, September 17th:

Day of Service