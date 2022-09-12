fbpx
Terence Crutcher Foundation to host events on 6th Anniversay

by The Black Wall Street Times
TULSA, Okla.  — The Terence Crutcher Foundation has announced the full schedule for its upcoming commemoration of the 6th anniversary of Terence Crutcher’s killing by a Tulsa Police Officer. This series of events will be for and by the community and are intended to continue to build community power to affect true change within the city of Tulsa and across the nation.

The Crutcher family and Terence Crutcher Foundation keep Terence Crutcher’s name and legacy alive by sustaining a movement to build community power that stemmed from outrage over the unarmed father’s tragic killing in Tulsa in September of 2016.

Events include a fireside chat with the family of George Floyd and National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, a Day of Service featuring voter engagement and registration, a historical marker dedication, and more.

The full list of events can be found here and below.

Livestreams of the virtual events will be available on The Black Wall Street Times Facebook page.

The event schedule is as follows:

Monday, September 12th

Our Generational Vision for Justice & Liberation Report Virtual Town Hall

  • 6 PM – 7:30 PM CST

  • Featuring Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, Mana Tahaie, and Aurelius Francisco.

  • Hosted by Black Wall Street Times, live-streamed on the BWST Facebook page 

  • Moderated by Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, owner of Fulton Street Coffee and Books

  • Panel discussion on the Terence Crutcher Foundation’s comprehensive report on transforming Oklahoma’s carceral system.

Tuesday, September 13th

Historical Marker Dedication

  • 12 PM – 2 PM CST

  • Located at the intersection of John Hope Franklin Blvd. and Greenwood Ave. on the campus of OSU-Tulsa

  • In partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative, the Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition, and OSU-Tulsa

  • Fireside Chat with Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Dr. Tiffany Crutcher hosted by The Black Wall Street Times on Facebook at 6 PM CST.

“Where Do We Go From Here: The Push to Pass Justice in Policing Through Congress.”

Wednesday, September 14th

Local Day of Action

  • 4:30 PM CST

  • Location: Tulsa City Hall

  • 6 years, no justice!

  • Stay tuned for more details!

Thursday, September 15th:

Fireside Chat on “The Power of Community”

  • 6 PM – 7:30 PM CST

  • Featuring the Executive Director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation, Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, and the Executive Director of Still She Rises, Aisha McWeay

  • Located at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 3427 N. Birmingham Ave., Tulsa, OK 74110

  • Livestream on the Black Wall Street Times Facebook page

Friday, September 16th:

Moment of Silence and virtual lunch conversation – day of the six-year anniversary

Saturday, September 17th: 

Day of Service

  • 11 AM – 2 PM CST

  • Family friendly activities, free food trucks, DJ, resource fair, voter registration, and a water drive for our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi

  • Special announcements

  • 36th St. North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th St. N., Tulsa, OK, 74106

The Black Wall Street Times is a news publication located in Tulsa, Okla. and Atlanta, Ga. At The BWSTimes, we focus on elevating the stories of our beloved Greenwood community, elevating the stories of the Black American experience and speaking truth to power. SignUp for our free newsletter on our home page and follow us on social media to keep up with our latest work.

