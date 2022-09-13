Cisco Invests $300K into Black engineering students

ATLANTA, Ga. – Cisco is joining forces with the Atlanta University Center Consortium and Georgia Institute of Technology to increase the opportunities for Black students to become engineers. As a part of the Cisco Social Justice 12 Actions & Impacts Blueprint, the company is committed to the strategic recovery, sustainability, and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Over the next five years, Cisco will invest in HBCUs to ensure a successful post-COVID -19 recovery, committing to providing technology upgrades to ensure exceptional remote learning options and scholarships to ensure enrollment to those in need.

Since its inception, the Atlanta University Center Consortium’s Dual Degree Engineering Program has been committed to increasing the number of minority engineers who are globally aware, socially engaged, and well equipped for scientific, technological, engineering, and mathematical careers. This program in partnership with nine top-ranking engineering institutions from around the country has produced over 4,000 Black engineers.

Students in the program, who attend Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College, are also deeply engaged with the National Society of Black Engineers, a student-governed organization promoting the aspirations of collegiate and pre-collegiate students and technical professionals in engineering and technology. The funds from Cisco will be used to create scholarships. These “Cisco Scholars” will be supported throughout their matriculation in the AUC and partnering engineering institutions but also will participate in Cisco internship and mentoring programs.

“Cisco’s commitment to HBCUs, especially the AUCC’s Dual Degree Engineering Program, is commendable and shows a clear path forward for supporting the development of future engineers. This financial commitment will continue solidifying the blueprint we have in place to assist our pre-engineering students toward achieving their dream of becoming an engineer,” Dr. Said Sewell, Director of Academics, Research and Student Success for the AUCC.

This donation is in addition to Cisco’s five-year investment of $150 million to help strengthen HBCUs around the country, with $100 million to provide them with modern technology, along with $50 million to help lessen student debt for students. Cisco is committed to partnering with HBCUs to develop long-term sustainable strategies focused on delivering student success, innovation opportunities, and investments in Black-owned startups.

Read more about Cisco’s additional Social Justice Actions here:

https://www.cisco.com/c/dam/ en_us/about/social-justice/ cisco-social-justice-beliefs- actions.pdf