Historical Marker Honoring Greenwood Founders Unveiled at OSU-Tulsa

A Black Wall Street historical marker was unveiled Tuesday afternoon on the campus of OSU-Tulsa paying homage to the founders of Greenwood.

The Terence Crutcher Foundation, Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition, Equal Justice Initiative, and OSU-Tulsa unveiled and dedicated a historical marker honoring the founders of Greenwood.

“We bear witness to the past. We honor the power of the present. And we vow to not betray the future. We shall not forget,” Dr. Tiffany Crutcher said during the marker’s unveiling.

Tuesday’s historic marker unveiling was part of the Terence Crutcher Foundation’s commemoration of the 6th anniversary of Terence Crutcher’s killing by a Tulsa Police Officer.

The Crutcher family and Terence Crutcher Foundation keep Terence Crutcher’s name and legacy alive by sustaining a movement to build community power that stemmed from outrage over the unarmed father’s tragic killing in Tulsa in September of 2016.

“I am thankful for Oklahoma State University for partnering with this coalition to make this happen,” Vernon A.M.E. Senior Pastor Keith Mayes Sr. said. “This is not a blame game, but if we don’t face it we can’t fix it.”

Events include a fireside chat with the family of George Floyd and National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, a Day of Service featuring voter engagement and registration, a historical marker dedication, and more.

Join us live on Tuesday for a Fireside Chat with Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Dr. Tiffany Crutcher as they reflect on the 6th year commemoration of Dr. Crutcher's twin brother Terence Crutcher's murder by a Tulsa Police Officer

