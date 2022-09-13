fbpx
News

Historical Marker Honoring Greenwood Founders Unveiled at OSU-Tulsa

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Photo by: KJRH
A Black Wall Street historical marker was unveiled Tuesday afternoon on the campus of OSU-Tulsa paying homage to the founders of Greenwood.

The Terence Crutcher Foundation, Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition, Equal Justice Initiative, and OSU-Tulsa unveiled and dedicated a historical marker honoring the founders of Greenwood.

“We bear witness to the past. We honor the power of the present. And we vow to not betray the future. We shall not forget,” Dr. Tiffany Crutcher said during the marker’s unveiling.

(Photo of Dr. Tiffany Crutcher of the Terence Crutcher Foundation with members of the Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition dedicating a historical marker on the OSU-Tulsa Campus/Mike Creef for The Black Wall Street Times)

Tuesday’s historic marker unveiling was part of the Terence Crutcher Foundation’s commemoration of the 6th anniversary of Terence Crutcher’s killing by a Tulsa Police Officer.

The Crutcher family and Terence Crutcher Foundation keep Terence Crutcher’s name and legacy alive by sustaining a movement to build community power that stemmed from outrage over the unarmed father’s tragic killing in Tulsa in September of 2016.

“I am thankful for Oklahoma State University for partnering with this coalition to make this happen,” Vernon A.M.E. Senior Pastor Keith Mayes Sr. said. “This is not a blame game, but if we don’t face it we can’t fix it.”

(Vernon A.M.E. Senior Pastor Keith Mayes Sr. shares during the Greenwood historic marker unveiling/Mike Creef for The Black Wall Street Times)

 

Events include a fireside chat with the family of George Floyd and National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, a Day of Service featuring voter engagement and registration, a historical marker dedication, and more.

The full list of events can be found here.

Livestreams of the virtual events will be available on The Black Wall Street Times Facebook page.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

