FBI Seizes My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Cellphone At A Hardee’s

The FBI has seized My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s cellphone while he was at a Hardee’s, the loyal Trump ally said in a video Tuesday evening.

On his internet show, “The Lindell Report,” the stolen election proponent said that “cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us, and behind us,” while at a Hardee’s drive-thru “and I said ‘those are either bad guys or the FBI,” Lindell said. “Well it turns out they were the FBI.”

Lindell told CNN that he was questioned about Tina Peters, a Mesa County, Colorado, clerk who is facing charges connected to a scheme that allegedly allowed an unauthorized person access to voting machines.

The FBI told Mike Lindell not to say anything. LOL 😂 pic.twitter.com/rQ657D6b6B — Grace C 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) September 14, 2022

“What they’ve done is weaponize the FBI, it’s disgusting,” Lindell said on his internet show. “And they told me not to tell anyone, here’s an order not to tell anyone,” as he holds up a document. “Yea I won’t…well I am.”

Still committed to the “Big Lie,” Lindell, one of the most prolific conspiracy theories in the U.S., recently hosted a weekend-long convention in Springfield called the “Moment of Truth Summit” from Aug. 20-21.

Former President Trump, who is under investigation himself, echoed Lindell’s statements that the FBI has been weaponized.

Some of the most surprising news surrounding the FBI seizing Lindell’s phone was the fact that Hardee’s still existed. People all across social media were surprised to learn that Hardee’s was still in operation, yet alone people were eating there.

The fast food establishment saw this incident as an opportunity to remind people that they still exist, while also taking a shot at the pillow salesman in a tweet shared Wednesday morning.

Now that you know we exist… you should really try our pillowy biscuits. — Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to CNN that “without commenting on the specific matter, I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge.”