fbpx
News

FBI Seizes My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Cellphone At A Hardee’s

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
FBI Seizes My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Cellphone At A Hardee’s
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell waits outside the West Wing of the White House on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

The FBI has seized My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s cellphone while he was at a Hardee’s, the loyal Trump ally said in a video Tuesday evening.

On his internet show, “The Lindell Report,” the stolen election proponent said that “cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us, and behind us,” while at a Hardee’s drive-thru “and I said ‘those are either bad guys or the FBI,” Lindell said. “Well it turns out they were the FBI.”

Lindell told CNN that he was questioned about Tina Peters, a Mesa County, Colorado, clerk who is facing charges connected to a scheme that allegedly allowed an unauthorized person access to voting machines.

“What they’ve done is weaponize the FBI, it’s disgusting,” Lindell said on his internet show. “And they told me not to tell anyone, here’s an order not to tell anyone,” as he holds up a document. “Yea I won’t…well I am.”

Still committed to the “Big Lie,” Lindell, one of the most prolific conspiracy theories in the U.S., recently hosted a weekend-long convention in Springfield called the “Moment of Truth Summit” from Aug. 20-21.

Former President Trump, who is under investigation himself, echoed Lindell’s statements that the FBI has been weaponized.

Some of the most surprising news surrounding the FBI seizing Lindell’s phone was the fact that Hardee’s still existed. People all across social media were surprised to learn that Hardee’s was still in operation, yet alone people were eating there.

The fast food establishment saw this incident as an opportunity to remind people that they still exist, while also taking a shot at the pillow salesman in a tweet shared Wednesday morning.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to CNN that “without commenting on the specific matter, I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge.”

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Iowa Teen who killed alleged rapist sentenced, to...

Brett Favre texts appear to show he was...

Panel advises Confederate statue removal at Arlington Cemetery

Abolishing Slavery is once again on the Ballot....

Senate Republican pushes a nationwide ban on abortion

Historical Marker Honoring Greenwood Founders Unveiled at OSU-Tulsa

Jackson, MS Activists Call for Action Now in...

NBA fines Phoenix Owner Robert Sarver $10M, suspended...

Cisco Invests $300K into Black engineering students

Oklahoma Republicans far outpace Dems in new voter...