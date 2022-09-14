fbpx
Op-Ed

When Being A Karen Backfires

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Photo screenshot captured via Twitter @A_M_Visuals
We have seen time and time again how White women have assumed a Karen alter-ego in hopes of getting Black people in trouble with police, or taking it upon themselves to attack Black people. But what if I told you that at least this one time, being a Karen has finally backfired on a White lady… like instantly.

In a viral video that has been viewed more than 1 million times since its posting two days ago, a Black couple records their Uber driver after she called the police on them for not getting out of her vehicle.

Now usually this is not a laughing matter because there are many examples of White women weaponizing the police against Black people like: Karen calling police on a Black pastor for watering flowers, or SoHo Karen calling police on a Black 14-year-old for “stealing” her phone she lost, or Central Park Karen who called the police on a Black man who told her to leash her dog, among countless others.

The White women know that if they call in hysterics, shed a few crocodile tears, and say the magic words of “I’m a white women and there’s a Black man…,” then that will typically be followed by giddy law enforcement officers looking to do their bidding.

Except in this particular incident in New York City, the Black couple gladly welcomed the police presence.

The driver of the Uber, who’s name is Cherla Batista, stole the couple’s phone charger, claimed that the Black couple actually stole her charger, hid them under her seat, then called the cops to try and get away with it.

Unfortunately for her, and fortunately for the Black couple, she has a dashcam and the whole thing was recorded.

Now the Black man said it wasn’t about the charger, but it was “the audacity and arrogance in this woman’s voice believing the cops were her weapon and they’d automatically take her side,” that made him want to prove a point.

When police showed up, they reviewed the dashcam footage and that’s when the tears from Karen began to flow, realizing that she done f’ed up. 

Black Twitter had a good time for once seeing a Karen call the police backfire on her.

After two hours, police forced her to hand the charger back to the couple and I know Cherla wanted to crawl into a hole after seeing her plan backfire.

With the video doing the numbers that it is, I’m sure Cherla is gonna have an awkward next few weeks around New York City, but if this example can save one White lady out there from turning into a Karen, then she would have been a worthy sacrifice.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

