Before we knew him as Malcolm X, Malcolm Little, Detroit Red, Malik El Hajj El Shabazz or Omowali, and one of – if not the greatest orator, writer, and thinker of all time – he like all of us, came from somewhere. That somewhere was Omaha, Nebraska.

And according to Omaha’s KETV 7, on Monday, the Nebraska Hall of Fame commission voted unanimously for the Omaha-born and world-renowned civil rights icon to some and iconoclast to others for induction into its 2024 class.

Malcolm X was one of those people who spoke for his generation and the next ten to follow, and as we see now MAGA followers incomprehensibly following an ex-President who routinely values himself over the country, X’s words continue to transcend generations.

“You’re not to be so blind with patriotism that you can’t face reality. Wrong is wrong, no matter who does it or says it.”― Malcolm X, “By Any Means Necessary”

Not only is the induction historic for himself, but as the first Black man to be inducted into Nebraska’s Hall of Fame itself, Malcolm X continues to blaze trails 57 years after his life was tragically taken in NYC’s Audubon Ballroom.

Before and after that debilitating moment in American history, Malcolm X has been emblematic of the unequivocating and unbowed who stand for what they believed to be honorable, just, and above all – Black.

Since his earthly death, there have been many other speakers who have quoted him, copied his cadence, adorned ‘X’ hats, but the gap between themselves and Malcom X remains as far and wide as Omaha is to Mecca.

“The Negro revolution is controlled by foxy white liberals, by the Government itself. But the Black Revolution is controlled only by God.”

— Speech, Dec. 1, 1963, New York City.

Malcolm X didn’t overpromise and underdeliver; the words he spoke were intentional, piercing, and truthful to those with an open mind and even those with a vengeful heart.

Originally published on October 29, 1965, his autobiography continues to set the bar for literary standards as he page-by-page guides the reader through his life’s journey, his uncompromising values, and his Allah-driven purpose.

“Malcolm X used the lessons he learned early in life and his intellectual power, dedication and perseverance in the fight for freedom and equality for all during the civil rights movement in America,” said commission chairman Ron Hull. “His work and his legacy continue to impact the citizens of the world.”