Dems say GOP are using people as “pawns” in immigration “stunt”

Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis is taking credit for the two planes which carried migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday, confirmed by a statement to CNN.

“Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” the statement read.

Places like “Massachusetts, New York, and California” will better care for migrants, Taryn Fenske, Ron DeSantis’s communications director, said in another statement.

Martha’s Vineyard was caught flat-footed in their response