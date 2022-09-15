fbpx
JUSTICE

R. Kelly Found Guilty On Federal Child Pornography Charges

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
R. Kelly Found Guilty On Federal Child Pornography Charges
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly briefly addresses Judge Ann Donnelly during his sentencing in federal court, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his superstardom to subject young fans — some just children — to systematic sexual abuse. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

On Wednesday, singer R. Kelly has been found guilty on federal child pornography charges by a Chicago jury.

The disgraced musician, Robert Sylvester Kelly, 55, was convicted on six of the 13 federal counts brought against him related to child pornography. Kelly was convicted on three of four counts of production of child pornography and three of five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Kelly was acquitted on one count each of conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to receive child pornography as well as two counts of receiving child pornography.

Nearly three months after a 30-year prison sentence in New York on charges of federal racketeering and sex trafficking, R. Kelly was found guilty by a jury made up of four White women, three Black women, three white men, and two Black men. The jury deliberated for 10 hours after listening to three weeks of testimony, including from a woman who testified anonymously that Kelly sexually abused her and recorded the interactions when she was 14-years-old.

“It had to be the way R. Kelly wanted,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeannice Appenteng said Tuesday during the prosecution’s rebuttal argument. “And, ladies and gentlemen, what R. Kelly wanted was to have sex with young girls.”

The federal conviction came 14 years after a Chicago jury acquitted Kelly in a state trial on charges of child pornography. That case stemmed from a VHS tape showing Kelly engaging in sex acts with “Jane,” his 14-year-old goddaughter.

Kelly still faces two other pending criminal cases, one in Cook County in Chicago, and another in Minnesota. His sentencing date for the latest conviction has not been set yet.

According to the United States Sentencing Commission, people convicted of federal child pornography charges received an average sentence of 23 years in prison in 2019.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

When Being A Karen Backfires

Iowa Teen who killed alleged rapist sentenced, to...

Jackson, MS Activists Call for Action Now in...

Brittney Griner has been inside a Russian jail...

Alabama Set To Use Untried Execution Method Nitrogen...

Black gunman in Memphis goes on kill spree...

Native American bodies found instead of artifacts in...

Oath Keepers Roster has Politicians, Police Officers, Military,...

Mayor of NC Black Town targeted after toppling...

Op-Ed: Should Rap Lyrics Be Used As Evidence?