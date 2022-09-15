fbpx
Serena Williams hints at tennis return after retirement talk

by Sydney Anderson
Serena Williams, of the United States, motions a heart to fans after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
After being eliminated from the second round of the US Open, many sports fans believed that was the last time they would witness 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams take the court. Still, it appears she might be back in the future, as she told everyone, “you never know” when asked about a potential return.

It appears that Tom Brady has other professional athletes, such as Serena Williams, who wants to return to the sport they love.

On Good Morning America, Williams stated, “I think Tom Brady started a really cool trend, you know… the way he did it.” Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, informed the public that he would be retiring from the NFL in February, only to recant that decision a couple of days later.

After suffering a leg injury at Wimbledon in 2021, Williams took a year off to focus on herself and get back on the court. Williams would bounce back after competing at this year’s Wimbledon, the National Bank Open, the US Open, and the Western and Southern Open while competing in double tennis in various tournaments.

Williams’ love for tennis will always be strong, as she “feels like tennis has given me so much, and I feel like there’s no way that I don’t want to be involved in tennis somehow in the future.” 

In her 27 years playing tennis, Williams accumulated 39 grand slam titles in singles and doubles while also having 73 WTA Tour singles titles.

Following her plans to “evolve away from tennis,” Williams wants to focus on her young family. She plans to expand her family and have a more prominent role in the community by doing charity and furthering business pursuits.

Williams has authored “The Adventures of Qai Qai,” her first children’s book detailing a young girl’s journey with her doll and best friend, Qai Qai, that releases in late September.

Inspiration struck Williams during Covid, as she stated the authenticity behind “this particular book of Qai Qai is really just about using your imagination because kids have such an amazing imagination.”

Whether Williams decides to stay retired or make her return to the court, fans will support her unrivaled legacy as the G.O.A.T of tennis.

