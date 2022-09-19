fbpx
News

Hurricane Fiona Leaves Puerto Rico Without Power

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Residents prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona, in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the weekend, making a direct hit with Puerto Rico and leaving the island without power in its wake.

No deaths have been reported so far at time of publication, however the island has sustained “catastrophic” damages, the governor said.

Up to 30 inches of rain fell in some spots of the tiny island causing widespread flooding with conditions remaining too dangerous for officials to assess the scope of the crisis.

By Sunday afternoon, Hurricane Fiona had completely knocked out the island’s power grid, leaving nearly 1.5 million customers without power.

Authorities announced Monday that power had been returned to nearly 100,000 customers, on an island of 3.2 million people, but there is no timetable for when services would be fully restored.

“We’re going through a tough moment, but our people are strong,” Governor Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico said in a news conference Monday morning. “The rain continues.”

The White House said Sunday that an emergency declaration request was approved, sending federal assistance to the region.

As of Monday morning, Gov. Pierluisi said that at least 2,146 people and 254 pets had taken refuge in more than 100 shelters. The island’s National Guard has conducted 30 rescue operations so far, rescuing more than 1,000 stranded residents.

Hurricane Fiona Hits Puerto Rico Almost Five Years To The Day Of Hurricane Maria

While the island of Puerto Rico is still rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit on September 20, 2017, the island is now left to handle the compounding devastation of yet another direct hit from a hurricane.

The Category 4 Hurricane Maria produced as much as 40 inches of rain in some spots, killed nearly 3,000 residents, destroyed the power grid, and destroyed property and infrastructure throughout the entire island.

Hurricane Fiona has now wreaked havoc on the partially rebuilt infrastructure and set the island back yet again.

As the storm moves on from Puerto Rico, and officials are able to assess the damage, it will require a concerted effort with the federal government and Biden administration to aid the 3.5 million residents and help rebuild the island.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

