News

The Woman King Sees $19 Million Opening Weekend, No. 1 Spot

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
The Woman King Sees $19 Million Opening Weekend, No. 1 Spot
Photo via ImDB
“The Woman King” is a certified must-see, landing the number one spot with a $19 million opening weekend at the domestic box office.

After an undeniably strong opening weekend, “The Women King” starring Viola Davis, has broken down the invisible barrier that so often boxes in Black-led originals that are not tied to previous titles.

The action drama was projected to bring in close to $12 million, exceeding those expectations by close to 25%. The feature is laced with real-life events that took place in the 18th and 19th centuries and the fictional storytelling of director and writer Gina-Prince Bythewood.

 

Like our Black Wall Street Times’ review of the summer blockbuster by Taneesha Peeples said, “the film is a must-see, especially for the Black community.”

Davis reminded her Twitter followers over the weekend that if they don’t put their money where their mouth is, they wouldn’t see “Black females leading a movie AGAIN.” According to the numbers, Davis’s fans heard her loud and clear.

The film earned a high score of 95% approval from industry critics on the site Rotten Tomatoes, and a 99% approval score from ticket buyers.

The first Black person to win acting’s triple crown is set to play a warped villain in Lionsgate’s “Hunger Games” prequel, a film that is sure to do well based off the success of the “Hunger Games” series. The film’s release date is set for September 2023.

Until then, Davis will continue to ride the success of “The Woman King,” and continue doing what she does best, which is break down barriers for Black women in Hollywood and aid those battling extreme poverty.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

