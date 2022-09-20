Listen to this article here

A Texas sheriff has opened an investigation into Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “photo op” of flying Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard and leaving them stranded.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced to the media Monday that his office will be investigating the activities involving dozens of Venezuelen migrants being flown from San Antonio and eventually ending up in Martha’s Vineyard.

“Our understanding is that a Venezuelan migrant was paid what we would call a ‘bird dog’ fee to recruit approximately 50 migrants from the area around a migrant resource center here in San Antonio,” Salazar said.

Bexar County Sheriff announces he has opened a criminal investigation into what he describes as migrants “lured, exploited and hoodwinked” onto a flight to MV “under false pretenses” by a “bird dog” hired by FL. pic.twitter.com/XgrhsTHsMn — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 19, 2022

Sheriff Salazar went on to say that the migrants were “lured under false pretenses,” saying they were promised work and a solution to their immigration problems.

Last Thursday, in speaking with CNN, DeSantis took credit for flying the dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

“We are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures,” DeSantis said. “Every community in America should be sharing in the burdens. It shouldn’t all fall on a handful of red states.”

Salazar said the Venezuelan migrants in San Antonio were here “legally,” seeking asylum and “were preyed upon” to be exploited for political posturing.

“At this point I’m not able to definitively say ‘here’s the statute that they broke,’ either federal, state, or local,” he said. “But what I can tell you is it’s wrong. From a human rights perspective, what was done to these folks was wrong.”

Texas ships immigrants to VP Harris’ home

On Sunday’s NBC “Meet The Press,” VP Harris, who was put in charge of the border crisis by President Biden, said: “We have a secure border that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration. But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years.”

Even still, according to the BBC, two buses carrying about 100 migrants from Texas arrived early Thursday outside VP Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.

The migrants, many of them Venezuelan nationals, had been picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, and were then shipped off to DC by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Fox News Digital reported.

DeSantis claimed Friday that Florida would continue to bankroll the transportation of migrants from Texas to “sanctuary cities” across the nation.