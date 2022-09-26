fbpx
Chicago police shoot civilian who entered SWAT training facility

by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
A Chicago police officer opened fire on a civilian who infiltrated a SWAT training exercise at a police facility on the city’s West Side Monday, police sources told WGN

A civilian arrived to pick up personal property but went on to climb a fire escape up to a SWAT training area, police confirmed with WGN. Officers had been conducting a training at the Homan Square facility that morning and, following training protocol, their guns were placed on a table in a room on the building’s fifth floor.

According to police sources, a Chicago police officer shot the civilian in the face after the man re-entered the building, grabbed two guns, and refused to lower them when commanded. 

The civilian was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No officers were shot, though one was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a foot injury.

Investigation begins: Chicago police shooting in SWAT training facility

So far, little information has been shared regarding the identities of the suspect and officers or a possible motive. CPD is expected to release more information in a Monday afternoon press conference.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting, according to a Monday announcement.

The Homan Square facility houses Chicago Police Department’s Evidence and Recovered Property Section, as well as the CPD SWAT Team.

