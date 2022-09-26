Morehouse Men Visit Excellence Boys Brooklyn

Listen to this article here

BROOKLYN, NY — “Welcome to Little Morehouse!” Principal Quinterrence Bell cheered as a big travel bus pulled up in front of Excellence Boys Charter School on Patchen Avenue and the 50 Morehouse Men inside started streaming out to the sidewalk.

The Morehouse students had been on the bus for over 14 hours, having left Atlanta Thursday night, on their way north to bring gifts, a theatrical performance and wisdom to the over 600 K-8th grade students at Excellence Boys.

Morehouse students performed a mesmerizing compilation of dramatic monologues and artistic interpretations of the core pillars and beliefs that lead to success.

The Morehouse Man is said to be a successful leader when he exhibits the five “wells”: Well-Read, Well-Spoken, Well-Traveled, Well-Dressed and Well-Balanced.

Morehouse College is one of the most prestigious HBCUs in the country and one of only four men’s colleges in the nation.

Excellence Boys is a free public charter school in Brooklyn.

On hand to thank the students for making the long trip was Assemblymember Stefani Zinerman of Assembly District 56 in New York, who told the students that she hoped they “will get a chance to get a taste of Bed Stuy before you get back on that bus.” She thanked the Morehouse students for being an “inspiration today and always.”

“Being granted the opportunity to speak to young Black men about manhood and leadership as well as introducing them to the possibilities of Morehouse was an amazing experience,” said Jason Roberson, Class of 2023 and Student Government Association Vice President.

Excellence Boys and Morehouse College have a special bond by virtue of the fact that six Morehouse men are educators at the school, including the two principals, Bell and Jaz Grant. Bell is the principal of the middle school and Grant is the principal of the elementary school.

Together, they lead over 600 Brooklyn boys, almost all Black or Latinx, preparing to be young men who will go on to change the world.

“Our students can see their future selves in the Morehouse men who welcome them to their classrooms each day,” said Julie Jackson, co-CEO of Uncommon Schools, of which Excellence Boys is a part of. “They are inspired by the men who commit themselves to be leaders and educators, but also community members, artists, musicians and scholars.”

The Morehouse students were also in the metropolitan area to attend the inaugural HBCU New York Football Classic featuring Morehouse College and Howard University on Saturday at MetLife Stadium.

The first edition of the HBCU NY Football Classic renewed the historic rivalry between two premier institutions rich in heritage and tradition, both on and off the field.

Howard and Morehouse have faced each other on the football field 37 times dating back to 1923. On Saturday, Howard beat Morehouse 31 to 0.

“As the only historically Black college specifically purposed with educating men, it was important for our students visiting New York to rekindle a historic sports rivalry, also spend some time actualizing the college’s mission of developing men with disciplined minds leading lives of leadership and service,” said Dr. Brock Mayers, AVP of Student Services and Dean of Students. “We were proud to partner with Excellence Boys Charter leadership, to serve their dynamic scholars.”

Excellence Boys is a free public charter school open to all students in Brooklyn. To learn more, or to enroll, visit the Excellence Boys website.