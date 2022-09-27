fbpx
Sports

Brett Favre shows paused as Twitter compares coverage to Ime Udoka, others

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Brett Favre shows paused as Twitter compares coverage to Ime Udoka, others
Photo courtesy of Sirius XM
Listen to this article here

According to CBS News, two weekly shows featuring Brett Favre have been suspended due to the former quarterback’s alleged entanglement in a welfare fraud case uncovered in Mississippi.

ESPN Milwaukee paused “The Brett Favre Show” podcast last week, a spokesperson confirmed with CBS MoneyWatch. ESPN Milwaukee is owned by Wisconsin-based Good Karma Brands and not the Disney-owned sports programming network. SiriusXM also suspended its weekly radio show hosted by Favre, The Athletic tweeted Sunday.

While suspensions are not cancellations, the all-out blitz of Black Twitter users against Favre has surely added pressure to the decision-makers who cannot avoid the glaring hypocrisy in Favre’s case coverage in comparison to the many speculations surrounding removed Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

The suspensions come months after an auditor found state officials redirected more than $70 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families welfare funds last year to Favre and other individuals instead of giving the money to low-income families.

State officials, more specifically, used a nonprofit organization to funnel $1.1 million to Favre as a stipend to perform speeches that he never gave, Mississippi auditor Shad White found.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services has filed a lawsuit against Brett Favre, three former pro wrestlers and several other individuals and companies to try to recover millions in welfare dollars.

Burying Favre’s transgressions has even white Twitter users noticing the disparity in TV sports talk coverage.

Court documents related to the case show a series of text messages suggesting former Gov. Phil Bryant was “on board” when Favre received the speaking money; Favre even asked at the time if media outlets would be made aware of his actions. The text message chain was between Favre and Nancy New, executive director of the Mississippi Community Education Center.

Neither Brett Favre nor Phil Bryant have been charged in the welfare fraud case as of yet. It is also unknown at this time how long Favre’s suspensions will last or if they will become permanently cancelled.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

