Ellouise Lewis earns honorary GED at age 90

At 90 years old, Ellouise Lewis has accomplished many of her life’s goals. But recently she achieved yet another: receiving her GED.

Lewis dropped out of high school over 70 years ago, in 10th grade. However, she was determined to finish what she started, finding a way to earn her GED.

Living in Gulfport Care Center, Lewis achieved her dream with the help from the center’s staff. Activity Director Lisa Perdue helped Lewis along the way.

She completed her studies and was administered a GED test from Wells of Southgate. She passed, and was thus awarded her honorary GED.

For their part, the Gulfport Care Center staff was grateful for the opportunity to assist Lewis. According to Perdue, “It’s a blessing to me and to my coworkers to be able to make this happen.”

GED at 90 brings pride, hope to family

But it was Lewis who truly led the charge. After dropping out of school, she yearned to return and finish her high school degree.

According to Lewis, “I never did get a chance to graduate until this day.” Meanwhile, her family stood behind her all the way.

According to her son Greg Lewis, “She’s the first. She’s pivotal. So, hopefully, it will open doors for others to follow in her footsteps.”

Lewis is an inspiration for all who encounter her. In fact, the staff at Southgate Wells, who provided her GED exam, were awed by her.

Leonard Martin, who presented Lewis with her certificate, said “It was just great to be involved with this.” For her part, Lewis cried when she received the honor.

Through tears she said, “When they told me here that I could get my GED, I was happy about it. I’m still happy. Excuse me, because this makes me happy to know that I can do this.”

Lewis joins a list of other Black men and women who have accomplished their goals later in life.