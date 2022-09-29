Grammy-winning Coolio passes inside L.A. home

Listen to this article here

At the age of 59, Coolio, the ’90s rapper who lit up the music charts with hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” has died according to his friend and manager Jarez Posey.

According to CNN, Capt. Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that firefighters and paramedics responded to a call at 4 p.m. local time for reports of a medical emergency. When they arrived at his home, they found an unresponsive male and performed “resuscitation efforts for approximately 45 minutes.”

Coolio’s talent manager, Sheila Finegan, released a statement on his impact, saying, “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr, came up on the local L.A. hip hop scene in the late 80s, but had his break nationally in 1995 when he released "Gangsta's Paradise" for the soundtrack of the gritty Michelle Pfeiffer film, "Dangerous Minds."