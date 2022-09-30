fbpx
JUSTICE

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson takes ceremonial oath

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson poses with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday. (Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson took a ceremonial oath Friday in a special investiture ceremony attended by President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson had already officially been sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts three months ago and began participating in cases, casting votes on emergency applications.

As at every inauguration ceremony since 1972, Jackson sat in the chair once owned by Chief Justice John Marshall, who was the Supreme Court’s longest-serving justice with three decades on the bench.

 

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the Supreme Court in April by a 53-47 vote in the Senate, making her the first Black woman to ever serve on the court.

President Biden, Vice President Harris, and their spouses attended the ceremony but did not speak.

(Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)

For the first time in the Supreme Court’s 233-year history, a majority of the justices are not white men and it’s the first time four women are serving together on the court.

 

President Biden Vowed To Nominate a Black Woman To The Supreme Court

During his presidential campaign, President Biden vowed to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

In February, President Biden nominated the federal appeals court Judge, making good on his promise.

Justice Jackson is the court’s first former public defender to serve since Thurgood Marshall.

“I come from a background of public service,” Jackson said in her 2021 confirmation hearing. “My parents were in public service, my brother was a police officer and (was) in the military. Being in the public defenders’ office felt very much like the opportunity to help with my skills and talents.”

In his first 21 months in office, President Biden has nominated 13 Black women to be circuit court judges, with eight having already been confirmed, notably Judge Tiffany Cunningham who became the first Black judge to ever serve on the Federal Circuit.

Despite racist talking points from the likes of Tucker Carlson, Justice Jackson boasts an esteemed background where she graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University, and cum laude from Harvard Law School.

Monday will begin the new term for the highest court in the nation.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

