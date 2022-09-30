Humbl Hustlr, Foot Locker release second collection

Listen to this article here

ATLANTA, GA. — Humbl Hustlr, in partnership with Foot Locker, recently released its latest collection called “The Year of the Hustlr”. The second release from the brand’s partnership with the large retailer, the collection features four new pieces available online and in local Atlanta-area Foot Locker stores.

“The ‘Year of The Hustlr Collection’ represents the evolution of a Hustlr’s journey and someone that continues to bet on themselves,” said Lorenzo Gordon, founder of Humbl Hustlr. “This collection was inspired by my personal journey with Humbl Hustlr by showing people anything is possible if you bet on yourself.”

The second collection is a long-awaited drop from the first collection the two brands released back in January, after solidifying their partnership in December. A part of the Home Grown Collection, this partnership is a product of Foot Locker’s initiative to work with local small Black-owned businesses.

Humbl Hustlr continues partnership with Foot Locker

Currently, Humbl Hustlr is sold not only on the Foot Locker website but also in Atlanta-area stores, including: Lenox Mall, Perimeter Mall, Greenbriar Mall, South Lake Mall, West End Mall, South DeKalb Mall, Stone Crest Mall, Mall of Georgia, Cumberland Mall, North Lake Mall, and more.

“Foot Locker has been a great partner to work with. The best part of this experience is seeing all of my family, friends, and supporters, posting at the different locations where they went to purchase our merchandise. To go from selling online, at pop-up shops, and sometimes dropping off merchandise myself, to now being able to just give someone a location where our merchandise is proudly displayed is a huge blessing,” Gordon said.

For access to Humbl Hustlr’s partnership and to purchase Humbl Hustlr x Foot Locker merchandise visit https://www.footlocker.com/category/collection/home-grown/atlanta.

To learn more about Humbl Hustlr or to purchase additional merchandise from the brand, please visit https://humblhustlr.com/.