Trevor Noah announces he’s leaving The Daily Show after 7 years

by Ezekiel J. Walker
FILE - Trevor Noah arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Vice President Kamala Harris, The New York Times’ “The 1619 Project” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” as well as charitable programs from Airbnb, Google, PayPal and the National Football League, are among the finalists for the inaugural Anthem Awards announced Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
On Thursday, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah announced he is leaving the show after seven years with Comedy Central.

Noah said in part, “I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we’ve gone through – the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey … and I realized that after the seven years, my time is up,” he said on Thursday night’s episode before a shocked audience. Noah gave no timetable for his inevitable exit.

Noah, a standup comedian from South Africa, was a relative newcomer to American audiences when he was named as host of The Daily Show after Jon Stewart signed off in 2015.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” Noah said.

Noah expressed his gratitude to his millions of fans and viewers “who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world.”

“I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys,” Noah said. “I’ve loved trying to find a way to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly s***y, even on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together.”

While Noah is not American born, he served as the sole Black voice in a late night comedy news world that has historically been reserved for white men since the days of Johnny Carson.

As a South African native, Noah often challenged American norms and educated his international audience while also learning African American customs from Black comedians such as Roy Woods Jr. and Dulcé Sloan.

Noah quickly made a name for himself as universally funny, quick-witted, and never afraid to share the spotlight with lesser known but equally funny comedians from all parts of the world. It is unknown whom will replace Noah at this time.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

