Trevor Noah announces he’s leaving The Daily Show after 7 years

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” Noah said.

Noah expressed his gratitude to his millions of fans and viewers “who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world.”

“I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys,” Noah said. “I’ve loved trying to find a way to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly s***y, even on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together.”

While Noah is not American born, he served as the sole Black voice in a late night comedy news world that has historically been reserved for white men since the days of Johnny Carson.

As a South African native, Noah often challenged American norms and educated his international audience while also learning African American customs from Black comedians such as Roy Woods Jr. and Dulcé Sloan.

Noah quickly made a name for himself as universally funny, quick-witted, and never afraid to share the spotlight with lesser known but equally funny comedians from all parts of the world. It is unknown whom will replace Noah at this time.