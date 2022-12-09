Trevor Noah shows Black women love on ‘The Daily Show’ farewell

Listen to this article here

After seven years behind the Daily Show desk, Trevor Noah signed off the Comedy Central flagship show for the final time on Thursday.

He used his last show to thank the people who supported and inspired him along the way, and had something special for Black women.

“This is random to some, but special shout-out to Black women,” a visibly emotional Noah said. “I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. People are like, ‘Oh, Trevor, you’re so smart.’ And then I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me?’ From my mom, my grand, my aunts — all these Black women in my life.”

Thank you @trevornoah for sneaking us treats for the past 7 years! Your four-legged coworkers are going to miss you! 💙#dailyshowdogs pic.twitter.com/5lvLnASzpN — Daily Show Dogs (@DailyShowDogs) December 8, 2022

TV Line reports a series of guest hosts — including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans — will occupy Noah’s vacated seat when The Daily Show returns on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Oh my @Trevornoah … as a stand up that came from your beloved South Africa to become our funny intelligent American cousin.. you have done so much and will continue..so proud of you and this is not goodbye but see you soon. pic.twitter.com/hDefDMKmFa — loni love (@LoniLove) December 9, 2022

He continues, “I always tell people: If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women because, unlike everybody else, Black women cannot afford to f–k around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America, but any place where Black people exist — whether it’s Brazil or South Africa, wherever it is — when things go bad, Black people know that it gets worse for them.”

You will be missed @Trevornoah inviting on your show was phenomenal but making space for me to advocate for @BeAnArtsHero which is rare. Thank you so so much for everything and I can’t wait to see what you do after @TheDailyShow. Love you much friend! https://t.co/blpUt04e5j — THEE ACADEMY Playwright Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) December 9, 2022

After ridiculing Noah for quitting a job without having another one lined up, Daily Show correspondent, Dulcé Sloan was among one of several comedians who Noah uplifted throughout his seven year run behind the competitive late night time slot.

Noah’s time on air and on stage has long reflected his deep cultural sensitivities along with a warped sense of humor which have made him relatable to an intercontinental audience. As a world traveler, while signing off, he also wanted to make sure people are often not as bad as it often portrayed in the daily news.