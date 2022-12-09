fbpx
Trevor Noah shows Black women love on 'The Daily Show' farewell

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Trevor Noah shows Black women love on 'The Daily Show' farewell
After seven years behind the Daily Show desk, Trevor Noah signed off the Comedy Central flagship show for the final time on Thursday.

He used his last show to thank the people who supported and inspired him along the way, and had something special for Black women.

“This is random to some, but special shout-out to Black women,” a visibly emotional Noah said. “I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. People are like, ‘Oh, Trevor, you’re so smart.’ And then I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me?’ From my mom, my grand, my aunts — all these Black women in my life.”

TV Line reports a series of guest hosts — including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans — will occupy Noah’s vacated seat when The Daily Show returns on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

He continues, “I always tell people: If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women because, unlike everybody else, Black women cannot afford to f–k around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America, but any place where Black people exist — whether it’s Brazil or South Africa, wherever it is — when things go bad, Black people know that it gets worse for them.”

After ridiculing Noah for quitting a job without having another one lined up, Daily Show correspondent, Dulcé Sloan was among one of several comedians who Noah uplifted throughout his seven year run behind the competitive late night time slot.

Noah’s time on air and on stage has long reflected his deep cultural sensitivities along with a warped sense of humor which have made him relatable to an intercontinental audience. As a world traveler, while signing off, he also wanted to make sure people are often not as bad as it often portrayed in the daily news.

The comedian will begin his Off the Record world tour in January 2023, visiting 28 U.S. cities and yet-unannounced international locations. He will visit cities like Atlanta, New Orleans, Boston, Austin, New York, and San Francisco, to name a few.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of Noah’s next Netflix stand-up special, I Wish You Would, which premiered on the platform in November. I Wish You Would marks Noah’s third comedy special with the streamer, following 2018’s Son of Patricia and 2017’s Afraid of the Dark.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

