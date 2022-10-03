Kyra and Mike Epps to buy back Indianapolis block on HGTV

Listen to this article here

HGTV has greenlit a new show from comedian, actor and Indianapolis native Mike Epps which will chronicle Epps and his family while they rebuild the very block he grew up on back in the 1970s in Indianapolis.

Epps and his wife, Kyra, have already transformed an abandoned firehouse on the block into their stunning new family home and are in the process of restoring Epps’ grandmother’s house.

“Our two little ones are growing up on the same block as Mike did in the ’70s,” Kyra Epps said. “Over the last two years, Mike and I realized that we needed to be close to our families more than ever. We decided to spend more time in Indianapolis so our children could understand the importance of family and their family history.”

With the community in mind, according to HGTV, the Epps will update the Indy homes with modern amenities while keeping the original charm in order to create “affordable and beautiful places for families to buy or rent.”

“Housing affordability and low inventory has made it even more challenging for all buyers to enter into homeownership, but even more so for Black Americans,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR vice president of demographics and behavioral insights.

“Our kids will see us work firsthand, nail by nail, to rebuild these homes and our community,” Epps told Fox 59 Indianapolis. “Our goal is to inspire legacy and family for generations to come.”

While known across the world, Mike Epps often returns home. His latest comedy special for Netflix, “Mike Epps: Indiana Mike” was filmed at the famed Madam C.J. Walker Theatre in Indianapolis, Indiana.

HGTV has not officially confirmed the show nor an air date.