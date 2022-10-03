Tulsa PD respond to shots fired at McLain homecoming game

Listen to this article here

Tulsa police said shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night during the McLain homecoming game against Miami. According to 2 News Oklahoma, police are still investigating after they said someone shot and killed one student and injured another.

As the players were shaking hands at the game’s conclusion, shots rang out and players and coaches scattered.

Following the shooting and learning of the death of one student, Miami Superintendent Nick Highsmith sent a statement expressing condolences to the family of the victim but also saying, “as long as I am Superintendent of Schools, Miami will not travel to Tulsa McLain again to participate in any school activity.”

Highsmith later reiterated that he cannot allow his players, students, staff, and family members to return to a place where they have repeatedly been put in danger. Furthermore, he has also asked the athletic director, Chad Davis, to speak with the OSSAA about taking McLain off their schedule for all sports.

State Superintendent, Joy Hofmeister, also sent a statement following the shooting saying, “our hearts are with the McLain, Miami, and Tulsa Public Schools communities following last night’s tragedy and violence. We stand together with students, families, and school communities to assist and support them in the coming days and weeks.”

Captain Richard Meulenberg with the Tulsa Police Department said, “we’re still developing this, officers got to the scene very quickly and started rendering aid to those we could.”

During the initial investigation, police had a helicopter in the sky as well as their K-9 units searching door to door for the suspect in the nearby neighborhoods.

As of Monday morning, News on 6 Tulsa Police say two additional victims were injured in Friday night’s shooting. According to TPD, A 20-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl were both injured in the shooting. Police say officers discovered the victims at a hospital after the shooting.

This story continues to develop.