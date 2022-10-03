Marvel drops new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer

Listen to this article here

Marvel dropped the latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a month before the sequel is set to hit theaters.

The sequel to Marvel’s second-highest grossing stand-alone superhero movie, Black Panther (behind Spider-Man: No Way Home), will hit theaters in a month, and Marvel just released the second trailer to the highly anticipated film.

The opening of the trailer shows Ramonda, Angela Bassett, and Shuri, Letitia Wright, carrying the mask in a funeral procession for the late T’Challa, Chadwick Boseman.

The trailer plays over the Zambian track “Never Forget” by artist Sampa The Great. Directed by Ryan Coogler. The sequel has been in the works for years but hit an unexpected block when Boseman lost his battle with colon cancer.

“We know what you whisper,” Ramonda powerfully speaks in front of a delegation. “They have lost their protector. Now is our time to strike. Show them who we are,” she says as the first glimpse of the new Black Panther appears, presumably Shuri, T’Challa’s sister.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

For years fans have debated back and forth on who the new Black Panther should be. Some argued for Shuri, others for a way to have Michael B. Jordan’s character, Killmonger, to make a return, and some even said there was no way to properly replace the character that Boseman played so perfectly.

Now it seems we have the answer on who will be the new protector of Wakanda.

The trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already been viewed more than 4.5 million times in 4 hours on Marvel’s Twitter page, 3 million times on their YouTube page, and 3 million times on Instagram in 4 hours since its release.

The masses are obviously eager to return to Wakanda and support what has become one of Marvel’s most beloved characters.