Tory Lanez says he could do 24 years in prison over Meg shooting

Listen to this article here

While he has remained tight-lipped about the alleged shooting which took place on July 12, 2020, Tory Lanez has finally broken his silence – in part.

“There is a time and a place, brother. For those people who I do not know and do not owe any explanation, will get an explanation,” Lanez told DJ Akademics. “I’ve never been a patient guy, but I will tell you this—I’ve always been a ‘time and place’ guy, and that’s why I said, even in my last interview, the narrative can be against me, but it’s the narrative that’s against me and it’s me not defending myself.”

Lanez recently shut down during an interview with The Breakfast Club as he was probed about the trial, stating that he only wanted to discuss his new album and speak on positivity, according to Vibe.

The Canadian rapper is currently being investigated for an alleged assault involving August Alsina and is being sued for his rumored involvement in a hit-and-run.

The trial involving Megan Thee Stallion is set to begin between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8. A judge subpoenaed Kelsey Harris, an eyewitness and Megan’s former best friend, as she was the only person in the car with the two artists on the night of the shooting. Jury selection will take place on Dec. 5.

In response to the toll this potentially deadly incident played on her own mental health, Megan recently launched vital resources ranging from therapy directories to crisis hotlines for others who are in need as well. The website, “Bad Bi••hes Have Bad Days Too,” has categories ranging from community helplines and mental health resources to therapy directories for Black mental wellness and LGBTQIA+ helplines.

“I’ve lost both of my parents. Now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’,” Megan told Taraji P. Henson on an episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji. “I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help and it’s okay to want to go get therapy.”

Megan recalled the night earlier in April to CBS’s Gayle King, saying, “He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick,” she said. Megan told King that at the time she thought, “I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.”

The detective said Megan told police that Lanez “offered her money” and begged her not to say anything, telling her that he was on probation.

In a video posted on Instagram Live following the shooting, Megan said, “Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people…lying…Stop lying.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Tory Lanez with assault and weapons charges in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in late 2020. Lanez pleaded not guilty to all charges at the time.