Bi-partisan Jan 6th committee votes to subpoena Donald Trump

The January 6th committee voted unanimously on Thursday to subpoena former president Donald Trump.

Trump, who allegedly helped incite the attack on the Capitol on January 6th, must now testify before the committee.

“Donald Trump led an effort to upend democracy in a manner that directly resulted in the violence that occurred on January 6th,” committee chair Benny Thompson said.

Thompson says the committee must hold Donald Trump accountable.

“He’s required to answer to those police officers whose bodies and lives he put on the line,” he continued.

Thompson said there is precedent in American history for Congress to compel the testimony of a president. He noted that “the subpoena to a president is a” serious and historic action. The panel, he said, wanted to take this step “in the full view of the American public.”

BREAKING: The #January6thCommittee has formally subpoenaed former President Donald Trump to testify before the committee in regards to the January 6 insurrection. pic.twitter.com/0TNUzGpD2s — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) October 13, 2022

Liz Cheney recommends historic subpoena of Donald Trump

Liz Cheney, the outgoing Republican representative from Wyoming, officially recommended the subpoena. She also said the committee has credible evidence to recommend “multiple” criminal charges on “multiple” people.

Trump viciously attacked Cheney for daring to stand up to him amid his election lies and the insurrection.

“Our duty today is to our country, and our children and our constitution,” Cheney said. “We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. Every American is entitled to those answers so we can act now to protect our Republic.”

“So, this afternoon, I am offering this resolution,” Cheney continued, “that the committee direct the chairman to issue a subpoena for relevant documents and testimony under oath from Donald John Trump, in connection with the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol.”

“Thank you, Mr. Chairman,” Cheney continued. “I yield back.”

All nine members of the committee voted in favor of the recommendation. Donald Trump must comply with the subpoena or face legal consequences.

The January 6th Committee will release their final report before the end of the year.