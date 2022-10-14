fbpx
News

5 killed in Raleigh as gun violence continues to ravage the US

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Photo courtesy of Karl DeBlaker/AP
At least five people were killed, including an off-duty police officer, and two others were injured in a shooting along a North Carolina nature trail on Thursday night, authorities said.

As of Friday morning, WXII 12 News reports Raleigh police remain at the scene where Thursday’s mass shooting began. The gunman was taken into custody as of Thursday night.

The suspect, who local police described as a white male juvenile, was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries, according to a briefing memo issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and obtained by ABC News.

As the incident unfolded, the Raleigh Police Department took to Twitter to advise nearby residents of Neuse River Greenway Trail near Osprey Cove and Bay Harbor drives “to remain in their homes.”

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin stated, “We must stop this mindless violence in America and we must address gun violence.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper spoke during a second press conference on Thursday night, describing the shooting as “a senseless, horrific and infuriating act of violence.”

White male mass shooters leaves all communities vulnerable

Photo provided by Statista

While the motive and exact age of Raleigh’s shooter remains unknown, the “great replacement” is a conspiracy theory that has dangerously influenced many white male mass shooters, regardless of age. It states that nonwhite individuals are being brought into the United States and other Western countries to “replace” white voters to achieve a political agenda. It is often touted by anti-immigration groups, white supremacists and others, according to the National Immigration Forum.

Far-right winged white supremacists argue that the influx of immigrants, people of color more specifically, will lead to the extinction of the white race and many take up arms against fellow citizens in violent opposition of the conspiracy theory. Many white male mass shooters, like the Buffalo TOPS supermarket gunman, actively look to kill anyone who doesn’t look like them.

There have been at least 531 mass shootings – including Thursday’s in Raleigh – in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The organization defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

According to Giffords, six of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in the United States since 1950 happened in the last decade. All of them involved large capacity ammunition magazines.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

