5 killed in Raleigh as gun violence continues to ravage the US

At least five people were killed, including an off-duty police officer, and two others were injured in a shooting along a North Carolina nature trail on Thursday night, authorities said.

As of Friday morning, WXII 12 News reports Raleigh police remain at the scene where Thursday’s mass shooting began. The gunman was taken into custody as of Thursday night. The suspect has been taken into custody. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 14, 2022

The suspect, who local police described as a white male juvenile, was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries, according to a briefing memo issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and obtained by ABC News.

As the incident unfolded, the Raleigh Police Department took to Twitter to advise nearby residents of Neuse River Greenway Trail near Osprey Cove and Bay Harbor drives “to remain in their homes.”

I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 13, 2022

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin stated, “We must stop this mindless violence in America and we must address gun violence.“

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper spoke during a second press conference on Thursday night, describing the shooting as “a senseless, horrific and infuriating act of violence.”

White male mass shooters leaves all communities vulnerable

While the motive and exact age of Raleigh’s shooter remains unknown, the “great replacement” is a conspiracy theory that has dangerously influenced many white male mass shooters, regardless of age. It states that nonwhite individuals are being brought into the United States and other Western countries to “replace” white voters to achieve a political agenda. It is often touted by anti-immigration groups, white supremacists and others, according to the National Immigration Forum.

Far-right winged white supremacists argue that the influx of immigrants, people of color more specifically, will lead to the extinction of the white race and many take up arms against fellow citizens in violent opposition of the conspiracy theory. Many white male mass shooters, like the Buffalo TOPS supermarket gunman, actively look to kill anyone who doesn’t look like them.

There have been at least 531 mass shootings – including Thursday’s in Raleigh – in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The organization defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

According to Giffords, six of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in the United States since 1950 happened in the last decade. All of them involved large capacity ammunition magazines.