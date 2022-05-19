News

As Tops remains closed in Buffalo, a food desert re-remerges

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Buffalo Police on the scene at a Tops Friendly Market on May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, New York. JOHN NORMILE/GETTY IMAGES
One of the many lasting impacts of the mass shooting that took place in East Buffalo last weekend is the fact that the longer the supermarket Tops remains closed, the longer a food desert re-emerges.

Tops supermarket opened up in 2003 to feed a mostly Black community that previously had to travel to other communities to buy nutritious food or settle for less nutritious options from corner stores and gas stations.

Local organizations and churches are stepping up to meet the needs of the community by setting up a makeshift food bank not far from Tops’ location. The Buffalo Community Fridge received enough monetary donations that it has distributed some funds to other local organizations.

Buffalo terror attack victims

Images of the ten victims killed in the White Supremacist terror attack in Buffalo, NY on Saturday, May 14th (photos from multiple sources)

Black Community Hit Hardest by Food Deserts

The longer Tops remains closed during a police investigation following the White supremacist shooting last weekend, the longer a grieving community will feel the nutritional impact in their homes.

The USDA defines a food desert by the following two aspects: a poverty rate that is greater than or equal to 20 percent — or a median family income that does not exceed 80 percent statewide — and at least 500 people or 33 percent of the population are located more than 1 mile from the nearest supermarket or large grocery store. By those metrics, north Tulsa also qualifies as an urban food desert.

“Knowing the density of African Americans on this side of the city and going to that Tops knowing that this side of the city is a food desert was intentional, it was deliberate, and it was evil,” said Buffalo City Councilman Ulysees O. Wingo. “And we know that because he did reconnaissance the day before to ensure that there were Black folks there.”

Muslim community fundraising for Buffalo shooting victims

People march to the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Tops said Wednesday its store remains under active police investigation. Once that’s done, “we will have a team assess next steps with the intention of rebuilding and repairing the store for the community in as short a period of time as possible,” it said.

Organizations have gathered nearly everyday to hand out clothes, food, or to take a moment to talk to neighbors. On Monday, more than 650 people were given food in an eight-hour period.

“There’s still a lot of residents that still have to be fed,” George Johnson, the president of Buffalo United Front, told NPR. “With the market being closed, they can’t get their groceries so we tried to provide different things for them.”

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

