Is Kanye West the richest Black person that ever lived?

Listen to this article here

Kanye West continues to say he’s the richest Black man that’s ever lived. “I am the richest Black man in history,” West says in his recent interview with Drink Champs.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, however, he’s the 9th richest person with a net worth of $1.8 Billion. As far as music artist turned serial entrepreneur, he’s ahead of Rhianna, who landed 10th with a net worth of $1.7 Billion, and Jay-Z, who placed 14th with a net worth of $1.4 Billion.

And as if a Black woman couldn’t be richer than a Black man, Oprah is still wealthier than Kanye by nearly an additional billion. Oprah’s net worth is valued at around $2.7 Billion.

As bad as he wants to be the best at everything, including being “the richest Black man that ever lived,” West isn’t even the richest Black person in America. That title currently belongs to Robert F. Smith of Vista Equity Partners, who announced in a commencement address to eliminate student debt for the entire Morehouse College Class of 2019. Smith’s net is valued at $6 Billion.

The title’ wealthiest Black person on the planet belongs to Aliko Dangote, whose net worth is currently at $11.5 Billion.

As far as the wealthiest that ever lived, Mansa Musa may very well be that person. And he was Black.

Kanye West continues to be called out for his erratic behavior. And claiming to be the world’s richest Black ‘man’ that ever lived isn’t the only lie West told on Drink Champs. To learn more about West’s latest conspiracies, click here.