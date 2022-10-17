Kanye West acquiring conservative social media app Parler

Listen to this article here

Not satisfied with simply repeating the racist talking points of right-wing extremists, rapper Kanye West is now moving to acquire a conservative social media hate that has been referred to as a “haven of hate.” The deal is already close to being finalized, the parent company of Parler announced Monday morning.

The announcement comes days after Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, was temporarily locked out of his Twitter account after posting a violent, antisemitic tweet.

Kanye has made “a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again,” Parlement technologies announced in a press release.

Calling slavery a choice, donning a White Lives Matter shirt, attacking George Floyd, and threatening Jewish people don’t appear to bother those who own the app or those who use it.

The exact terms of the agreement remain unclear, but the company said it expects to hand over the reigns of Parler to Kanye by the end of the year.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” West said in a release by Parler.

Backlash not phasing Kanye West acquisition of Parler

Billionaire West appears locked in to his support for fascist and white supremacist sympathizers, despite being condemned by a wide range of people and groups.

After wearing the White Lives Matter shirt and making a mockery of the movement to hold police accountable for killing unarmed Black Americans, Adidas announced this month it was “reviewing” its partnership with West.

“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review,” the apparel maker said in a statement. “We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

And on Monday, following the announcement of West’s pending social media app acquisition, the CEO of the Anti-defamation League, Johnathan Greenblatt, called Parler a “haven of hate.”

Weeks after the white supremacist January 6 insurrection, Parler was removed from the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, and Amazon for inadequately monitoring hate speech on the platform.