George Floyd’s Family Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Left: Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, center, speaks next to Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter, second left, while while standing with members of the Floyd family prior to a meeting to mark the anniversary of the death of George Floyd with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Capitol in Washington. (Erin Scott/Pool via AP) Right: FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission are recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state's presidential ballot in November 2020 because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
The family of George Floyd has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the podcast “Drink Champs”.

The $250 million lawsuit is filed on behalf of George Floyd’s daughter, who is the sole beneficiary of his estate. It cites harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress.

Roxie Washington, acting on behalf of her minor child, the sole beneficiary of George Floyd’s estate, has exclusively retained The Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon and Dixon Attorneys at Law to file a lawsuit against Ye West, also known as Kanye West, a press release reads.

 

On a recent episode of the podcast “Drink Champs”, which has since been pulled from YouTube, Kanye West incorrectly claimed that George Floyd was not killed by Derek Chauvin but instead died from fentanyl.

“If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West said.

 

George Floyd did not die from an overdose

Medical experts testified that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen caused by the knee from Chauvin on his neck.

“George Floyd’s daughter is being retraumatized by Kanye West’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her,” Attorney Nuru Witherspoon said.

“Kanye West’s comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and profit from his inhumane death. We will hold Mr. West accountable for his flagrant remarks against Mr. Floyd’s legacy,” said Attorney Pat D. Dixon.

Kanye West made headlines when he wore a “White lives matter” shirt alongside far-right conservative Candace Owens during Paris fashion week. The “free thinking” West has since been convinced by Candace Owens to purchase the dead social media app Parlor,  of which her husband is CEO, after being removed from Twitter and Instagram.

The lawsuit against West is similar to lawsuits filed by the families of Sandy Hook victims against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones was recently ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay nearly $1 billion for emotional distress and damages caused by his lies on his radio show, Info Wars, for years.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

