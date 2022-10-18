George Floyd’s Family Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West

Listen to this article here

The family of George Floyd has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the podcast “Drink Champs”.

The $250 million lawsuit is filed on behalf of George Floyd’s daughter, who is the sole beneficiary of his estate. It cites harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress.

Roxie Washington, acting on behalf of her minor child, the sole beneficiary of George Floyd’s estate, has exclusively retained The Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon and Dixon Attorneys at Law to file a lawsuit against Ye West, also known as Kanye West, a press release reads.

NEW: Lawyers for George Floyd daughter plan to file $250M lawsuit vs. Kanye West. "Kanye's comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd's life & to profit from his inhumane death. We will hold Mr. West accountable for his flagrant remarks against Mr. Floyd's legacy." pic.twitter.com/w56rTtCKtu — Matt Sullivan (@sullduggery) October 18, 2022

On a recent episode of the podcast “Drink Champs”, which has since been pulled from YouTube, Kanye West incorrectly claimed that George Floyd was not killed by Derek Chauvin but instead died from fentanyl.

“If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West said.

Kanye West says George Floyd passed away because of fentanyl and that the cop’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that” pic.twitter.com/sVKy3VK35O — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 16, 2022

George Floyd did not die from an overdose

Medical experts testified that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen caused by the knee from Chauvin on his neck.

“George Floyd’s daughter is being retraumatized by Kanye West’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her,” Attorney Nuru Witherspoon said.

“Kanye West’s comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and profit from his inhumane death. We will hold Mr. West accountable for his flagrant remarks against Mr. Floyd’s legacy,” said Attorney Pat D. Dixon.

Kanye West made headlines when he wore a “White lives matter” shirt alongside far-right conservative Candace Owens during Paris fashion week. The “free thinking” West has since been convinced by Candace Owens to purchase the dead social media app Parlor, of which her husband is CEO, after being removed from Twitter and Instagram.

The lawsuit against West is similar to lawsuits filed by the families of Sandy Hook victims against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones was recently ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay nearly $1 billion for emotional distress and damages caused by his lies on his radio show, Info Wars, for years.