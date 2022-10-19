Endorsement: Oklahoma needs Joy Hofmeister for Governor

Listen to this article here

The Black Wall Street Times Editorial Board endorses Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma.

Four years ago, Oklahoma voted for an opportunity to overcome the barriers that have long held it back and forge ahead into the world as a Top Ten state. Citizens overwhelmingly said Kevin Stitt, the outsider and businessman, was their choice to move Oklahoma forward. Oklahoma’s turnaround, he said, began with him.

In a state riddled with division, Stitt promised to lead by putting the people of Oklahoma above all else.

“You the people come first,” Stitt said in his inaugural address.

“I commit to you to be a good listener, a continuous learner, a committed communicator, and a bold leader for the decisions that make a difference for today’s children and the next generation.”

Nearly 1400 days since John Kevin Stitt stood on the steps of the Oklahoma Capitol and became the state’s 28th Governor, those words feel far from the man who occupies that office today.

As he asks for a second term at the helm of the state, Oklahoma sits in the midst of a war on public schools, rising costs of living, a struggling healthcare system, stunning attacks on reproductive rights and widespread corrupt acts.

Governor Stitt is in it for himself

Oklahomans sit under the leadership of a man who forced a mother to stand outside his office for hours, pleading for her son’s life, before his staff slammed the door in her face.

The lofty promises of prosperity and unity from January 2019 have been replaced by chaos and corruption.

Simply put, Kevin Stitt sold Oklahomans a bill of goods. Now, it is time for us to fire the businessman who chose his own political ambition over We, The People.

The Black Wall Street Times is proud to endorse Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma.

Hofmeister has proven, beyond any doubt, that she is qualified and committed to leading our state forward.

Joy Hofmeister isn’t perfect, but a proven leader

Throughout her tenure as State Superintendent, Hofmeister has always put kids first. She hasn’t bowed to far-right radicals or to liberal interests. Instead, she moved with conviction to do what she believes is right for the students and teachers of Oklahoma.

She stood with teachers in the walkout, fought for the rights of parents in their child’s education and let experts guide her decision-making during the pandemic.

And, unlike her opponent, she was a wise and efficient steward of relief dollars when our students needed it most. In short–she has done her job, and she has done it well.



Joy Hofmeister has earned the widespread support of Oklahomans to become our next Governor.

And certainly, as a former Republican turned conservative Democrat, her future policy choices may not always align with the most progressive Oklahomans, but this moment is far bigger than politics.

Race between Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister will impact generations to come.

Oklahoma is on the precipice of quite literally losing its public schools. It is on the brink of having its history replaced with whitewashed platitudes. And, under Governor Stitt, it is poised to lose real opportunities for economic development as extremists work to choke away the rights of the majority of its citizens.

At The Black Wall Street Times, we do not expect perfection from any person or politician. We have worked to hold Governor Stitt accountable – and we will do the same with a Governor Hofmeister.

But this is not an election rooted simply in a difference of policy opinion. It is an election that will determine the future of Oklahoma as we know it for generations to come.

Oklahomans have a choice to make on November 8th.

We urge them to choose Joy.