Reading Partners Hosts 5th Annual Books, Brews, BBQ Trivia Night

Reading Partners, Reasor’s, Williams, Bama Companies, and the community

Reading Partners Tulsa will host their fifth annual Books, Brews and BBQ trivia night fundraiser at the Stokely Event Center on Thursday, November 3, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For the past two years, this event was held virtually, and the organization is finally returning to an in-person setting with Live Event Trivia, arcade games, local brews from Marshall Brewing Company, and barbeque from Albert G’s.

Launched in 2013, Reading Partners Tulsa operates in 23 elementary schools and supports more than 1,000 students.

Event partners include Reasor’s, Williams, Bama Companies and the community.

This will be the first year the event offers plant-based barbeque options from Sando’s Rockin’ Deli. Reading Partners CEO Adeola (“Ola”) Whitney will emcee the event.

Funds raised at this event play a key role in the Reading Partners program, helping to further the mission by recruiting and training volunteers, and assessing and enrolling students in their research-based program helping students achieve measurable literacy growth.

About the organization

Reading Partners empowers students to succeed in reading and in life by engaging community volunteers to provide high-impact one-on-one tutoring.

The organization delivers a highly effective, evidence-based program that has helped tens of thousands of children master the fundamental reading skills they need to succeed in school and beyond.

Since its founding, the national nonprofit organization has mobilized over 75,000 community volunteers to provide more than 2.5 million individualized literacy tutoring sessions to more than 70,000 elementary school students in nearly 470 under-resourced schools across ten states and the District of Columbia.

Visit www.readingpartners.org, or connect on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to learn more about how Reading Partners is helping improve student literacy in Tulsa.