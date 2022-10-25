Listen to this article here

AUSTIN, Texas – The Austin Area Urban League’s (AAUL) inaugural AAUL HBCU Basketball Invitational is taking over the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas, on Nov. 23 and 24. The two-day tournament, created to enhance the visibility of HBCU athletic and academic programs, will feature Huston-Tillotson University (Austin, TX), Wiley College (Wiley, TX), Talladega College (Talladega, AL), and Langston University (Langston, OK).

These schools will compete for the throne of the AAUL HBCU Basketball Invitational champion in the first-ever AAUL event of its kind.

“We are extremely excited to participate in such a quality event that showcases HBCU’s. AAUL has done a tremendous job putting this together. It will be a great experience for our student-athletes,” said Chris Wright, Men’s Basketball Coach, Langston University.

The AAUL HBCU Basketball Invitational seeks to elevate HBCU sports as a key driver of sports entertainment, but its impact extends beyond the court.

“This invitational is the first of the exciting programming we want to develop as part of the AAUL HBCU Live Xperience,” said Quincy Dunlap, President and CEO, Austin Area Urban League. “We are committed to creating programs that make a discernible change in our community, and continue to drive support to HBCU academic and sporting programs.”

Austin Area Urban League (AAUL) hosts tournament and youth program

In addition to the games, the AAUL will host their Full Court Prep for Success youth program and a college and career fair. The youth development initiative will provide personal development skills for underserved boys and girls, ages 10-16 in cities across Central Texas. These efforts will bring together various employers, experienced professionals, community-based organizations, and job seekers under one roof to deliver a best-in-class experience.

“While one team may walk away with the top prize, it’s our hope that everyone who attends, participates, or supports the tournament walks away feeling like a champion,” said Mario Davis, Special Initiatives Coordinator, Austin Area Urban League. “We’re thrilled to be a part of this entertaining, cause-worthy event that is expected to have a resounding effect on the HBCU community.”

Presale tickets for the AAUL HBCU Basketball Invitational are now available for current students and alumni of participating organizations. Qualifying patrons should contact Mario Davis (Mario.Davis@aaul.org) for presale access. Tickets for the general public went on sale on Oct. 14. To access tickets for the Nov. 23 date, click here. To access tickets for the Nov. 24 date, click here.