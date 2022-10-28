OKC Thunder to gift 500 veterans with free tickets on Veterans Day

Listen to this article here

In honor of Veterans Day, the Oklahoma City Thunder is partnering with Dell Oklahoma City to gift 500 Oklahoma military veterans with two complimentary tickets to the Friday, Nov. 11 Thunder vs. Raptors game at Paycom Center.

The Thunder will distribute tickets to the first 500 Veterans or active/reserve military members who are nominated for the giveaway.

“Thunder wants to honor our military, and with Veterans Day coming up this would be a great way to celebrate them,” Gayle Maxwell, Corporate Communications Director for the Oklahoma City Thunder, told The Black Wall Street Times on Friday.

Family and friends of current and former military members who live in Oklahoma can nominate their loved ones by sharing why the military member in their life is a hero, at okcthunder.com/heroes. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Nov. 4. A veteran must be nominated in order to be eligible for the complimentary tickets.

OKC Thunder supports Veterans and more

Earlier this month, African American Veterans from all five military branches were honored with a monument to memorialize their service and contributions to the military.

Black people have fought in all 12, while simultaneously breaking barriers, of the United States’ military conflicts since the country’s first war, whether they enlisted voluntarily, or were drafted.

The veterans monument features 12 black concrete pillars standing at 10 feet tall and 3 feet wide and placed in chronological order corresponding with each of the country’s 12 military conflicts.

Despite being an NBA team, the OKC Thunder has launched several initiatives in recent years that support marginalized communities across the state, including the Thunder Fellows program, which provides tech and career mentorship for Black teens in North Tulsa.



“Part of our mission as the Thunder is to create meaningful community leadership. And you can’t have a healthy NBA franchise without a healthy community,” Maxwell said.