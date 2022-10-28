Tulsa resumes search for Massacre victims at Oaklawn Cemetery

“The reality is with the nature of this, trying to find people who were deliberately hidden over a century ago after they were murdered, is very challenging,” Bynum added.

Mass graves search resumes at Oaklawn Cemetery

KTUL reported last summer’s excavation at Oaklawn found the remains of 19 people buried in an unmarked mass grave.

The lab working with the DNA, Intermountain Forensics, said it only has two samples it feels confident about from last summer, of the 14 sets of remains it received, reported by NewsOn6.

“We went back to seven individuals to obtain additional samples,” State archeologist Dr. Kary Stackelbeck said.

Those samples came from individuals who were found last summer, and revisited now for the purpose of extracting more DNA.

According to Tulsa World, researchers said they hope to gather more DNA samples from the 19 sets of remains exhumed — and later re-interred — from the southwest section of the city-owned cemetery last year. The expanded excavation area would extend to the south and west of the original excavation area.

If successful, the DNA gathered when compared with the DNA of relatives of victims could prove if this is a mass grave from 1921 massacre victims.

According to officials, they are expected to finish the Friday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 18, though the forensic work and reburial will occur likely after that time.