Former President Barack Obama is set to host a rally Friday with Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and the Democratic candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams, as the closing stretch of the 2022 election nears.

“He’s looking forward to this visit very much. Georgia played a determinative role last cycle and could likely be in the same position two years later,” Obama adviser Eric Schultz said. “The goal is to get out the vote, mobilize people, given the stakes of this year’s elections.”

Most consequently, the election will decide how much Biden can get passed for the rest of his term, and whether any of his remaining policy goals can go through Congress, or by force through executive orders, which future Presidents can easily undo. Also, losing political ground would weaken Biden’s case for reelection, as well as undermine his big-picture effort to instill confidence in Americans and around the world that the vast majority of the U.S. believes in truth, not conspiracy.

According to NBC News, the rally, hosted by the Georgia Democratic Party, is set for Friday evening in Atlanta, with early voting underway in the state and breaking records on the first day.

Obama hopes to use his star power within the party — mainly with young and Black voters, core Democratic constituencies that can be fickle in midterm elections — to motivate turnout.

In Georgia, a robust African-American vote helped power Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock to an upset win two years ago, and will be needed again if Warnock is to defeat Republican challenger Herschel Walker, said Andra Gillespie, a political science professor at Emory University in Atlanta. “African-American voters are going to be crucial to Democrats’ chances,” Gillespie said. “Bringing in President Obama helps to underscore the importance of African-American vote, while also exciting other voters.” Former President Barack Obama, who left office in 2017 after serving two terms, travels to Georgia on Friday, and then moves on to Wisconsin, Nevada and Pennsylvania, all key battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 election.

Warnock, who was first elected in a 2020 special election, is currently polling neck and neck in recent surveys with Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Abrams trails Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in most polls in a rematch of 2018.