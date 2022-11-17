Warnock finished less than 1% ahead of Walker in the general election, falling just shy of the cutoff needed to avoid a runoff. About 2% of voters went for Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, who will not be on the December ballot.

The expanded field program also comes as the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced it was spending $7 million on field organizing.

Democrats and Republicans alike are concentrating their efforts on getting supporters to the polls. The Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) announced last week it’s funding a ground game for the first time, investing $2 million to take over Kemp’s data and analytics operation.

When politics get personal

Though in the extra-innings of their arduous in-state fight, the mudslinging remains in mid-campaign form. Most recently, at a campaign stop in Augusta earlier this week, Walker made accusations of Warnock similar to his own, claiming he doesn’t “keep his own kids.”

“He paid himself for child care, all that stuff – why don’t he keep his own kids?” Walker said. “Don’t have nobody keep your kids. … I keep my own even though he lied about me.”

Walker’s campaign argued that Warnock’s family is “fair game” since “he and his allies have no problem with Hershel’s family being attacked.”

“I know that politics is ugly,” Warnock, the father of two, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “People play all kinds of games, unfortunately. But Herschel Walker and his allies have crossed a line where my family is concerned.”

Warnock continued, “I want to set the record straight: My children live with me. I am present with my children in every way that a father should be, from breakfast in the morning to bedtime prayers at night. I can’t continue to let him lie about our family.”