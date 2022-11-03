Truce announced after Ethiopia and Tigray two year war

|
Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.