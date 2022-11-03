fbpx
Washington Commanders are closer to selling team than ever before

by Ezekiel J. Walker
FILE - Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, and his wife Tanya Snyder, listen to head coach Ron Rivera during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility in Ashburn, Va., in this Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, file photo. Few NFL teams have managed to lose as much as Washington has since Daniel Snyder was part of a group that purchased the franchise for a then-record $800 million in 1999. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
According to NFL.com, Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement on Wednesday that they have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions,” including the potential sale of the franchise.

In recent years, the team has been the target of multiple investigations about its toxic workplace culture, in particular for Blacks and women, leading to calls for Snyder and his wife to sell.

“Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions,” the team said in a statement reported by NBC News.

Forbes reported on Wednesday that Snyder had retained Bank of America Securities to explore options including selling “the entire NFL team or a minority stake.” Forbes also reported that Snyder has had at least four calls from groups who are interested in buying the franchise.

“Any potential transaction would have to be presented to the NFL Finance Committee for review and require an affirmative vote by three quarters of the full membership (24 of 32 teams),” league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement on Wednesday.

For years, a defiant Snyder resisted calls to rename his club, which had used a slur for Native Americans as its nickname and mascot. Snyder vehemently opposed changing the name of the franchise from its original slur for decades, however, after enough public pressure and corporate backlash, he eventually changed the name in 2020.

Up until now, Dan Snyder had fervently denounced selling the beloved and equally controversial franchise which he’s owned since 1999. In the NFL, removing an owner is a long shot, yet many lifetime and die-hard Washington, D.C. football fans remain united in praying for Snyder’s removal, and their Hail Mary may soon be answered.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

