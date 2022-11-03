Washington Commanders are closer to selling team than ever before

Listen to this article here

According to NFL.com, Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement on Wednesday that they have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions,” including the potential sale of the franchise.

In recent years, the team has been the target of multiple investigations about its toxic workplace culture, in particular for Blacks and women, leading to calls for Snyder and his wife to sell.

“Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions,” the team said in a statement reported by NBC News.

Forbes reported on Wednesday that Snyder had retained Bank of America Securities to explore options including selling “the entire NFL team or a minority stake.” Forbes also reported that Snyder has had at least four calls from groups who are interested in buying the franchise.

“Any potential transaction would have to be presented to the NFL Finance Committee for review and require an affirmative vote by three quarters of the full membership (24 of 32 teams),” league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement on Wednesday.

For years, a defiant Snyder resisted calls to rename his club, which had used a slur for Native Americans as its nickname and mascot. Snyder vehemently opposed changing the name of the franchise from its original slur for decades, however, after enough public pressure and corporate backlash, he eventually changed the name in 2020.

Up until now, Dan Snyder had fervently denounced selling the beloved and equally controversial franchise which he’s owned since 1999. In the NFL, removing an owner is a long shot, yet many lifetime and die-hard Washington, D.C. football fans remain united in praying for Snyder’s removal, and their Hail Mary may soon be answered.