fbpx
News

Iowa Teen Who Killed Rapist Escaped From Probation Center

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Iowa Teen Who Killed Rapist Escaped From Probation Center
FILE - Pieper Lewis, left, speaks with Polk County District Judge David M. Porter during her sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Donations are pouring in to help Lewis, a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by the court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

Pieper Lewis, the Iowa teen who killed her rapist when she was 15-years-old in 2020, escaped from a women’s probation center.

Two months ago the nation learned of Pieper Lewis, 18, after she was sentenced for the 2020 killing of her 37-year-old rapist when she was only 15-years-old. The Iowa teen was a human trafficking victim and was raped multiple times by 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, facts that police and prosecutors did not dispute.

Lewis pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter last year after she stabbed Brooks over 30 times, and in September 2022 was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to her rapist’s family. 

Iowa law requires the court to sentence offenders to pay at least $150,000 in restitution if they kill another person.

“This court is presented with no other option,” Iowa Judge David Porter said in his ruling.

The news of a 15-year-old human trafficking victim being required to pay their rapist’s family $150,000 angered many across the country.

 

A GoFundMe was set up by Lewis’ former math teacher, Leland Schipper, to assist Pieper in paying off the restitution as well as to “remove financial barriers for Pieper in pursuing college or starting her own business”. At the time of publication, Pieper’s GoFundMe has raised over $560,000.

Pieper Lewis Escapes From Probation Center

If Lewis had successfully completed five years of closely supervised probation her prison sentence would have been expunged from her record.

Judge Porter said her probation sentence “was the second chance [she] asked for. [She] doesn’t get a third.”

According to KCCI, Lewis escaped from a women’s probation center on Friday around 6 a.m. and reportedly cut off her GPS monitor. An arrest warrant was issued for Lewis’ and she could face up to 20 years in prison.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Voters could make cannabis legal in half of...

Opinion: In Oklahoma, our children’s future is at...

Black Americans sue to keep Benin Bronzes in...

Teenagers arrested in connection to Brian Robinson shooting

Kyrie Irving to meet with NBA commissioner amid...

White House economist Jared Bernstein talks October jobs...

ENDORSEMENT: Adam Martin for U.S. Congress

Kyrie Irving and Ye Are Examples of Modern...

GLAAD, community leaders respond to firebombing of Tulsa...

MSNBC unexpectedly fires popular Black host Tiffany Cross